Swagtron Swagboard Elite Hoverboard – Bluetooth Speaker & Lights, Personalize Experience w/Android/iOS App

The T380 is the latest hoverboard from SWAGTRON, featuring updated technology from our wildly popular T3 hoverboard. Hop on, get moving, and keep steady with the T380’s internal self-balancing technology helping you stay level. Explore your world for miles with upgraded dual 250W motors supplying all the power you need.

The T380 carries full UL2272 certification that provides top-quality battery charging and performance. Riders of all shapes and sizes up to 220 pounds (100 kilograms) can charge up their boards in 2-3 short hours. Spend more time riding and less time tethered to an outlet.

Never get caught off-guard! The T380 features indicator lights in the center of the hoverboard as well as on the front and back. Easily check on your board’s battery or system status. Quickly alert others to your presence. Ride with confidence as you jet as fast as 8 miles per hour (12.8 kilometers per hour).

Custom your ride! Three performance modes make riding a breeze, whether you’re a beginner, experienced, or expert hover rider. Learning and Standard Modes can be switched from the hoverboard itself. Or use the Swagtron app to switch to Advanced Mode and use your smartphone as your hoverboard’s remote.

Tour scenic parks. Motor through town. Cruise around your neighborhood. Level-up your adventure with the T380!

The T380 has a riding mode to fit the way you ride, whether you’re a complete newbie or a seasoned rider. Switch between Learning and Standard Modes with just the push of a button and tailor your board to your needs.

Increase balance detection and restrict speeds in Learning Mode. Ready to roll? Switch to Standard Mode and ditch the restrictions!

Expert riders can download the SWAGTRON app from the App or Google Play store. Activate Advanced Mode from the app and enjoy the freedom to ride however you want!

Stay in the Know

Every T380 features indicator lights at the center of the board. Check battery life or monitor system

status at a glance. Then get right back to your ride!

Take It Anywhere

Take the T380 from the trunk to your favorite spots with ease. Cruise along beach-side boardwalks, winding suburb pathways — anywhere you want!

Power to Perform

The T380’s wheels house expertly-designed dual 250W hub motors. And both motors pack in all the power you’ll need to level-up your adventure!

8 MILE TOP SPEED & 11 MILE RANGE – The T380 can reach speeds of up to 8 MPH and a range of 11 miles on a single charge

RIGOROUSLY TESTED – This 2-wheel self-balancing scooter has undergone and surpassed rigorous electrical safety tests

PLAY YOUR MUSIC ON THE GO – The T380 features Bluetooth speakers that allow you to play music while you ride

GO FASTER THAN EVER – The hover skate-board features an upgraded 250W motor and gear stabilization for tighter traction

UPGRADED SOFTWARE– The motorized scooter features upgraded software for smoother rides and more responsive controls