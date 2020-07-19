Swagtron Glide SK3 Foldable Electric Scooter w/LED Wheels & Kick-Start Boost & Cruise Motor, Black, One Size (SK3 Glide)



SWAGTRON GLIDE SK3 Foldable Electric Scooter w/ Kick-Start Motor (Ages 8-12)



Your kids want the exhilarating freedom of an electric scooter. But you want something with a bit more control for them. The SWAGTRON GLIDE SK3 sits in that happy middle ground for younger riders, ages 8 to 12. The GLIDE SK3 rides like a traditional kick scooter. After reaching a certain speed, the rear motor automatically kicks in and boosts the speed and sets the cruise. The SWAGTRON SK3 is the perfect option for the parents that want their kids to stay active, and for the kids who love to zoom-zoom.

Move More, Kick Less, Ride Farther

Hop on the GLIDE SK3 and kick off. The boost-and-cruise motor automatically kicks into gear when you manually reach 1.8 mph. After that, the motor will boost your speeds up to its maximum, around 7.5 mph*. Not only will it boost your speed, the motor also maintains speed with an automatic cruise control feature. No fussy triggers or extra controls. The GLIDE SK3 takes care of this for you automatically.

Specifications

Net Weight: 8.1 lb. / 3.7 kg | Dimensions: 31.1 x 11.1 x (31.9-38) in. / 79 x 28.3 x (81-97) cm | Materials: Aluminum alloy | Max. Load: 135 lb. / 61.2 kg | Wheels: 120mm (front), 127mm (rear) | Tire Materials: Solid rubber | Brake Type: Rear friction | Motor: 120W | Charging Time: 2.5 hours | Mile Range*: 8 mi / 12.87 km | Max. Speed*: 7.5 mph (12 km/h) | Climbing Capacity*: 10˚ | Other Features: Kick-start motor, LED front wheel, Foldable | Recommended Ages: 8-12

* Performance specs (max. speed, max. range, etc.) may vary based on several factors, including rider weight, terrain, rider style and more.

Simple One-Step Folding

The GLIDE SK3 features a specially designed, quick-access folding mechanism that makes folding the scooter quick and easy. In a single swift motion, the scooter folds down to an even more compact size. Stow it in your locker, in your closet or under your desk. And the kid-friendly, lightweight frame weighs just 8.1 pounds, so it’s easy to carry.

Undeniable Quality That Lasts

Our kick-start scooter for kids and preteens is built with the same special care and attention to detail that’s made SWAGTRON a favorite among parents, kids, and even pro athletes. The frame, crafted from aluminum alloy, provides extra durability to handle extended rough-and-tumble playtime of today’s kids. Its extra-wide 5.5-inch deck supports weight up to 135 pounds and provides plenty stability for riders of all skill levels. And with the height-adjustable stem, the GLIDE SK3 grows as your kid grows, making it more than a “one-and-done” scooter. This is a ride kids will love for years to come.

World-Class Service and Support

Have a question? Need extra guidance? Visit our Help Hub for up-to-date information, how-to videos, and answers to frequently asked questions. Want to speak to a live rep? We get it. That’s why all SWAGTRON rideables are backed by our expert team of support specialists, backed by an American company. Simply email, phone, or hit us up on live chat.

Adventures That Last

The SK3 charges in just 2.5 quick hours. That single charge powers the board for up to 8.1 miles. Keep the adventure going even if you run out of juice! Just kick and go, like a traditional scooter.

Auto Boost & Cruise

Kick off like a traditional scooter and let SK3 handle the rest. Once you reach 1.8 mph, the motor automatically boosts your speed to the max and keeps you there until you brake.

Cool Ride for the Cool Kids

The front wheel lights up with colorful LEDs that deliver a lot of style and flair to your adventure. Young adventurers can hop on and show off their vibrant personality.

