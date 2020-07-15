Swagtron Commuter Kick Scooter for Adults, Teens | Foldable, Lightweight w/ABEC-9 Wheel Bearings | Height-Adjustable, 220LB Max Load



Price: $79.99

(as of Jul 15,2020 07:24:17 UTC – Details)

Product Description

SWAGTRON K8 Titan Commuter Scooter for Adults & Teens — Foldable, Lightweight w/ ABEC-9 Bearings

It’s time to upgrade how you get around. After all, you deserve performance, durability and style. You’ll get all of that and more with the SWAGTRON K8 Titan commuter kick scooter — the most fun you can have on two wheels while still looking like an adult. Cruise from one end of campus to the other with time to spare. Save money on your daily commute to and from work. Meet up with friends at the park. And look good doing it.

Looks Razor Sharp — Rides Perfectly Smooth

Expect proven performance and a sleek look. The K8 Titan is undeniably one of the smoothest rides you can have on a kick scooter. This is thanks to the flexible frame and extra-large 200-millimeter wheels. Each wheel features ABEC-9 bearings — balanced for precision, stability and durability — not found on other standard kick scooters.

Grab hold on the ergonomic handle grips made from premium EVA material that’s firm yet soft. The wide deck can take a beating and offers secure footing on its non-slip grip tape.

Commuting Like A Pro



Whether you’re a college student, young professional or urban adventurer, we know you got places to go and things to do. And there’s no better way to get around than with the K8 Titan commuter kick scooter by SWAGTRON.

Durability Without Compromise

Without a doubt, the K8 Titan needed to be durable. But it also had to be extremely lightweight. Weighing just under 10 pounds, you’ll find that carrying the Titan when you need to is extremely easy. Just fold it up, lock it down and go. Once folded, the K8 Titan stays locked in place thanks to our upgraded locking mechanism.

Gold-Standard Support

All new SWAGTRON purchases are backed by an industry-leading one-year limited support. Have questions? Need help? Expect prompt response and quick actions by our expert team of support specialists. Fully staffed in the U.S. Available seven days a week, via email, phone and live chat.

Be Heard — Be Seen

Ride with peace of mind. Keep your presence known with an attention-grabbing bell. Riders should always wear protective gear, including knee and elbow pads and an ASTM-certified helmet.

Maximum Riding Comfort

The K8’s performance and durability are complemented by comfort. Its aluminum-alloy stem is fully adjustable, able to accommodate riders of different heights.

Smooth Ride All Around

The K8 Titan gets back to scooter basics, then upgrades them. Super stable, incredibly fast and phenomenally balanced with high-precision ABEC-9 bearings not found on other commuter scooters.

About SWAGTRON

Everything we do at Swagtron is about mobility. We’re innovators and market leaders as the #1 brand of electric “e”-rideables. From Hoverboards to e-bikes, skateboards, scooters and more we’re committed to making every experience with our products fun and accessible for all.

One of Swagtron’s competitive advantages is its vertically integrated business model, covering the entire value chain: design, product development, manufacturing, logistics, sales, marketing and distribution.

SWAGTRON K8 Titan



Always Being Premium

You deserve performance. You deserve durability. You deserve style. You’ll get all of that and more with the SWAGTRON K8 Titan kick scooter — the most fun you can have on two wheels while still looking like an adult. Cruise from one end of campus to the other with time to spare. Save money on your daily commute to and from work. Meet up with friends at the park. And look good doing it. You provide the power, the K8 Titan provides the style.

ABEC-9 high-precision bearings

Extra large 200-millimeter wheels

9.75 lbs lightweight easy to carry

220lbs/100Kg load capacity

Adjustable height & soft foam grips

Quick unfold & go design

ASTM F2264 safety certified

Flexible & durable aluminium deck

The Name trusted by the pros — the K8 Titan shows why Swagtron is the official scooter brand of the Chicago Cubs. Sleek design meets impeccable performance. You won’t find a better foldable scooter than the K8.

Looks Great, rides perfectly — with a design as sharp as a razor, a scooter like the K8 Titan gets back to the basic, then upgrades them.

Takes a beating — strong enough to support up to 220 pounds. Flexible enough to conquer bumpy, uneven pavement.

Fold it up, lock it down & go — for busy riders with active lifestyles, The K8 Titan excels in portability. Our adult kick scooter weighs just under 10 pounds and can easily fold down in three quick steps.

Gold-standard support — new Swagtron folding scooters for adults and teens are backed by an industry-leading One-year limited . And you’ll have access to our expert team of support specialists. Fully staffed in the U. S. Available Seven days a week