SVU’ Star Christopher Meloni Compares Children Who Support Trump To ‘Nazi Youth’

Former “Law & Order: SVU” star Christopher Meloni took his anti-Trump tirade to an entire brand-new degree on Sunday when he required to Twitter to contrast children who support the head of state to “Nazi Youth.”

Meloni came to be “triggered” by a video clip shared by New York Times reporter Charles M. Blow, showing a female speaking to her 2 nephews, each of whom are putting on tee shirts that state “United States of Awesome.” The clearly-scripted video clip reveals the children whining concerning being stuck inside for as long, and also they ask their auntie for some excellent information. She reacts by recommending the Republican National Convention, at which time the youngsters ask if Donald Trump will certainly exist.

They take place to state that President Trump is “fighting for our freedoms,” “keeping us safe” and also has actually made the nation “stronger” and also “tougher.” The video clip is a straightforward adequate event concerning 2 children simply sustaining the UNITED STATE head of state, yet it sufficed to trigger Meloni to release an absolutely disgusting strike on the minors.

“So. CUTE!” Meloni sardonically tweeted. “Not since watching Nazi Youth newsreel footage have I felt this way. Heil Trump!”

So ADORABLE! Not considering that viewing Nazi Youth newsreel video footage have I felt in this manner. Heil Trump! https://t.co/IC5YIqVuCY — Chris Meloni (@Chris _Meloni) May 17, 2020

Meloni was describing the young people team begun by Adolph Hitler in which he indoctrinated youngsters in Germany with Nazi publicity.

This is much from the very first time that Meloni has actually called out Trump and also his fans. Earlier this month, Meloni had a complete disaster when the Justice Department revealed it was going down all costs versus Trump’s previous National Security Advisor General MichaelFlynn “Justice Dept. moves to drop case against Michael Flynn, former Trump adviser who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI,” Meloni tweeted at the time. “We take another step closer to corrupt authoritarian rule.”

“Justice Dept. moves to drop case against Michael Flynn, former Trump adviser who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI” We take one more action better to corrupt tyrannical guideline — Chris Meloni (@Chris _Meloni) May 7, 2020

Attacking President Trump and also the Justice Department is one point, yet pursuing children is rather one more. Meloni actually requires to obtain resolve his mind and also concern terms with issues with unbiased thinking, at the very least to the factor where he can concentrate his insane anti-Trump disgust only on grownups.

