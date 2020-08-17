Svetlana Tikhanovskaya ‘prepared to act as national leader’ in Belarus

Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya has actually stated she is all set to lead the nation through a shift duration after a wave of demonstrations at the weekend left Alexander Lukashenko, the nation’s strongman leader, defending his political future.

Ms Tikhanovskaya, who got away to Lithuania recently under pressure from the security services, stated in a YouTube message on Monday she was “prepared to take responsibility and act as a national leader” after western nations stated they would not identify the outcomes of Belarus’s governmental election.

“We all want to get out of this endless circle we found ourselves in 26 years ago,” Ms Tikhanovskaya stated.

The 37-year-old previous English instructor– who ended up being a not likely centerpiece for a groundswell of anger versus Mr Lukashenko when she ran as a governmental prospect in location of her jailed spouse and 2 other disallowed opposition prospects– stated she would launch the staying 2,000 individuals jailed throughout the demonstrations and hold “real, honest, and transparent elections that will be unconditionally accepted by the international community”.