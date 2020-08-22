Suzuki “perfect MotoGP bike” for Red Bull Ring

Alex Rins threatened to take the Suzuki to success in recently’s Austrian Grand Prix prior to crashing while making a relocation for the lead on Andrea Dovizioso, while Joan Mir scored his first podium in 2nd.

Mir led Saturday’s FP3 session by 0.151 seconds, having actually revealed strong race rate in Friday afternoon’s FP2.

Though the Suzuki is still around 7-8km/ h down in the speed trap compared to the Ducati around Red Bull Ring, the GSX-RR is showing to be among the greatest devices at the Austrian location.

“For me, the Suzuki is really impressive how much performance they have because it looks like the bike is turning so well, stopping so well, the top speed is also much higher than our bike,” Quartararo informedMotorsport com.

“I think it is one of the perfect bikes for this track.”

Ducati has actually gone unbeaten at Red Bull Ring considering that it went back to the calendar in 2016, with Dovizioso winning 3 Austrian GPs.

Having forecasted Rins to be a competitor for success recently, the Ducati rider as soon as again promoted the Suzukis to be ahead group in Sunday’s Styrian GP.

When asked byMotorsport com how the GSX-RR compared to the Ducati, Dovizioso states the Suzuki’s strong braking, cornering and traction is enabling it to rather negate its deficit in power, while its generosity on tires is enabling …