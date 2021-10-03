Suzanne Shank on the infrastructure bill, retail investing, corporate diversity, and Wall Street
In this episode of Influencers, Andy is joined by Suzanne Shank, President and CEO of Siebert Williams Shank & Co., as they discuss changes in the muni bond market, issues of diversity in American boardrooms, and why she says the bipartisan infrastructure package will be ‘invaluable’ to the USA.

