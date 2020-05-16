Suzanne Morphew search: Investigators find ‘personal item’

Nearly 90 investigators have spent days searching for her utilizing drones, scent canine and flyover missions.
On Thursday, they discovered what might be her private merchandise, Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office mentioned Friday in a press release. It didn’t say what the merchandise was or the place it was discovered.
“While investigators aren’t releasing details about what may have been found, they can confirm that Ms. Morphew has not yet been located to date,” the sheriff’s office sassist.
Local, state and federal investigators are looking steep and rugged terrain in an effort to find any extra gadgets, authorities mentioned.
There’s a $200,000 reward for data on her whereabouts.
The FBI has arrange a devoted tip line at 719-312-7530 for any leads.