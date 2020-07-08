SUV seen barreling through NYC Black Lives Matter protest: report

The black Dodge Durango was surrounded by about dozen protesters who tried to block an intersection throughout a march near Bryant Park, the New York Post reported. One witness told the paper that the driver of the SUV “kept moving” when the vehicle was surrounded. The paper reported that a since-deleted tweet showed one protester telling the driver, “My man, we’re gonna pop your tire, bro.”

The Post reported that yet another video showed a protester stabbing the tire ahead of the driver shot to popularity, dragging some bikes in the act. The scene appeared chaotic in videos and some of the protesters appear to give chase on the bikes.

Police told Fox News that the driver is at a precinct and it has not been charged. The Post said there were no reports of injuries.

