SUV collides with truck carrying boxes of bees making rescue difficult for first responders

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, New Jersey (WPVI)– The chauffeur of an SUV clashed with a truck carrying boxes of bees in Gloucester County, New Jersey early Sunday early morning.

It occurred around 1 a.m. at the crossway of Main Road and Harding Highway.

The effect of the crash caught the chauffeur of the SUV inside of their automobile and sent out more than 50 boxes of bees spilling onto the highway.

Several of the boxes of bees burst and started to swarmfirst responders Crews used unique matches with hoods to assist safeguard themselves from the bees as they worked to release the caught chauffeur.

Firefighters likewise splashed the bees with water in an effort to safeguard the medics and firemens at the scene.

Crews ultimately released the chauffeur who was then required to Cooper University Hospital in crucial condition.

Officials stated bees had actually gotten in the ambulance and provided an obstacle to medics trying to deal with the chauffeur.

A beekeeper was contacted us to the scene and worked to include the bees and get them back into the boxes.

So far there is no word on what may have triggered the crash.