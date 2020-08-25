Sussex Stakes hero Mohaather retired after injury | Racing News

Sussex Stakes winner Mohaather has actually been retired after getting “significant bone bruising” in his near hind fetlock, connections have actually revealed.

Trained by Marcus Tregoning, the Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum- owned colt triumphed in this year’s excellent renewal of the Group One function at Glorious Goodwood – where he had Circus Maximus, Siskin and Kameko right away behind him.

Sheikh Hamdan’s racing supervisor Angus Gold stated in a declaration to the PA news company: “Towards completion of recently it was observed that Mohaather was stagnating in addition to he had actually been right away after the Sussex Stakes.

“Precautionary X-rays were taken control of the weekend which have actually exposed substantial bone bruising in his near hind fetlock joint; regrettably this will put paid to the rest of his project, and as an outcome Sheikh Hamdan has actually taken the choice to retire the colt to stud.

“Mohaather won Group races as a 2, 3 and four-year-old and booked his best shot for his last getaway, where he beat the winners of this year’s English and Irish 2,000 Guineas, together with double Group One Royal Ascot winner Circus Maximus, speeding up from a difficult position inside the last 2 furlongs in the way of a top-class miler.

“While it is unfortunate that he will not get the opportunity to handle the very best …