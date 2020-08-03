Sussex beat Hampshire at Hove to secure first win in Bob Willis Trophy | Cricket News





Ollie Robinson took 5-29 to bowl Sussex to success over Hampshire

Sussex ended up being the first side to sign up a win in the Bob Willis Trophy as they concluded a 94- run success over Hampshire at Hove.

Ollie Robinson took 5-29 and Jack Carson declared 3-37 as Hampshire were bowled out for 150 in their 2nd innings.

Robinson had earlier hit 23 as the Sussex tail included 66 to their over night overall to reach 221 and set a target of 245 in the South group contest.

Somerset were picking up success in their Central group clash with Glamorgan after setting the Welsh side a massive 456 to win at Taunton.

Tom Abell hit 119 and Ben Green weighed in with 54 – the set placing on 126 for the 3rd wicket – prior to Somerset stated on 290 -8.

Glamorgan were 126 -5 at the close of the 3rd …