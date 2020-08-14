Suspending annexation will not cleanse UAE crown prince’s sins – Middle East Monitor

United States President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that his administration had actually attained a “historic breakthrough” offer that would witness the United Arab Emirates (UAE) exchange authorities and obvious diplomatic relations with the Israeli profession state, in return for Israel postponing its strategies to annex big swathes of the inhabited Palestinian West Bank.

Trump published a copy of the joint statement of the United States, Israel and the UAE relating to the offer on his Twitter account. “HUGE breakthrough today! Historic Peace Agreement between our two GREAT friends, Israel and the United Arab Emirates!” he tweeted.

“This historic diplomatic breakthrough will advance peace in the Middle East region and is a testament to the bold diplomacy and vision of the three leaders and the courage of the United Arab Emirates and Israel to chart a new path that will unlock the great potential in the region,” the declaration interacted.

“As a result of this diplomatic breakthrough and at the request of President Trump with the support of the United Arab Emirates, Israel will suspend declaring sovereignty over areas outlined in the President Vision for Peace and focus its efforts now on expanding ties with other countries in the Arab and Muslim World.”

