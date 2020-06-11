Suspended UCLA prof says school used him as ‘sacrificial lamb’ to placate ‘those who threaten to riot’

IVANKA TRUMP RIPS ‘CANCEL CULTURE’ AFTER SHE’S DROPPED AS COMMENCEMENT SPEAKER

The Washington Free Beacon.reported that UCLA suspended Klein, who has taught at the Anderson School of Management for 39 years, for three weeks effective June 25. According to Inside Higher Ed, the students — who described themselves as “nonblack allies” — asked Klein to make the last exam “no-harm,” meaning it could only boost students’ grades. They also requested that he extend the deadlines for final assignments and projects.

In a contact to students Monday, Anderson School of Management Dean Antonio Bernardo called Klein’s behavior “troubling” and extended the full time students have to complete exams given the “difficult circumstances.”

Ingraham asked Klein to react to a Change.org petition demanding his firing which has been signed by 20,000 students. She also asked if he believed he was “singled out.”

“I can leave it to others to figure out why I was the one who was chastised for the action,” Klein responded. “In my case, I’ve been there 39 years. I’ve for ages been outspoken as an advocate of equal treatment of most students. I’ve always been noted for compassion. But I’m somebody who’s on the verge of retirement.

“The best I can figure out, they needed the sacrificial lamb,” that he added. “That’s what my colleagues have told me. And I was [easy] to sacrifice when they’re weighing the principle of sitting on equality of treatment for several students irrespective of color versus trying to placate the angry mob. It was easy for them, at least they believe it was easy for them, to simply jettison me.”

Klein described the university’s action as “a sad day for free inquiry.”

“I cited in my own email [response] my belief in Martin Luther King’s principles. I called Minnesota a tragedy. And the student himself who contacted me thanked me to get them through troubling times, thanked me for sending them anti-racist materials,” he said. “The school simply does not care. They want to placate the angry mob.

“And it’s a tragedy for the future of education because historically, the faculty code of conduct [says] You should never have a selection. You must grade people based on merit. The school is disregarding its own policies in favor of the squeaky wheel, those who threaten to riot.”

