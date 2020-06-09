Suspects posing as cops rob Manhattan jewelry store of $150K before capture: report

NEW YORK JEWELRY STORE HEIST SUSPECTS TRIED TO ESCAPE IN TAXIS – BUT WERE REFUSED PICKUPS, REPORT SAYS

Ismael Igartau of Queens and Jose Rodriguez of the Bronx, each 59, have been buzzed right into a jewelry store on 92nd Street at about 1:30 p.m. Saturday as a result of the storeowner believed they have been cops from the 19th Precinct.

The suspects have been carrying bulletproof vests and one had what seemed to be a detective badge. — Federal prosecutors

The suspects have been carrying bulletproof vests and one had what seemed to be a detective badge, in line with prosecutors.

The pair requested to see the storeowner’s pistol allow, claiming firearms at metropolis shops have been in danger of being stolen as a result of of looting within the metropolis, prosecutors stated.

They pulled out weapons and zip-tied the proprietor’s wrists, a federal grievance stated. They grabbed between $150,000 and $165,000 price of jewelry and fled the store.

But the store proprietor referred to as the police, who nabbed the 2 males at a close-by subway station.

The pair have been charged with conspiracy, theft, and firearm costs, the US Attorney for the Southern District said in a release Monday.

“The defendants’ alleged scheme — impersonating NYPD officers and asking to check the victim’s firearm due to recent incidents of looting — took advantage of uncertain conditions in our community, preying on the fears of a small business owner and his trust in law enforcement,” US Attorney Geoffrey Berman stated in a press release.

“This alleged criminal conduct is intolerable, and thanks to the work of the NYPD and the FBI, the defendants face significant federal charges.”

