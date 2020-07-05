Suspects Arrested After Kicking Man In The Face While Shouting ‘Black Lives Matter’

Five suspects, three adults and two minors, have already been arrested for a horrifying attack which was captured on camera last month outside a convenience store in Klein, Texas.

Arrest warrants have already been issued for Eric Bradley and Ezkeyeleon Wilson, both 19, and 18-year-old Seth Coles for his or her roles in the assault, according to KTRK-TV. A 16-year-old and a 14-year-old whose names have been withheld face assault charges aswell. Anyone who knows how to locate the three men should contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crime Unit at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers.

NEW: @HCSOTexas investigators have charged and issued arrest warrants for 3 adults & 2 juveniles for the brutal assault outside a store in Klein a few weeks ago. Eric Bradley (L) Ezkeyeleon Wilson & Seth Coles (R) are increasingly being sought. https://t.co/wmyG95oQsl #abc13 pic.twitter.com/thP12L0Bey — Jessica Willey (@ImJessicaWilley) July 2, 2020

The attack occurred on June 14, if the victim was shopping at a Food Mart located at 7134 Oakwood Glen Blvd. He was waiting to buy his items if the group of teenagers cut him in line.

“I looked over and said, ‘There’s a line for a reason,’” the shopper recalled. A verbal altercation ensued, with the person saying the group mocked him for his hair and clothing.

After the man paid for his purchases, the group followed him in to the parking lot, where they attacked him and took turns punching and kicking him. Video shows that the person never fought back, and that he later said that he made the decision to just take the beating.

“I don’t know what else I could do,” he added. “The fifth one at the conclusion came out of the store after purchasing goods and came around me and kicked me in the face area and said, ‘Black lives matter, [expletive].’”

The victim was left with a distended lip, bruising, and a cut near his eye, and police later said he refused medical treatment. Both the victim and his girlfriend asked that their names maybe not be used because of fears that the band of teenagers would seek revenge on them.

“I really hope they’re caught before someone else gets hurt,” his girlfriend said. “I hope that the people take this and don’t say, ‘It’s white against black.’ I don’t want this to be the statement. I want it to be, ‘Here’s a man who was checking out and stood up for himself, and he was targeted for that.’”

