Suspected poisoning of Alexey Navalny was meant to kill him, not to scare him off, aide says

“I used to have a nightmare many times that I wake up from someone calling me and saying, Alexey was killed or something very bad happened to him,” Volkov recalls in an interview with CNN. “I had this nightmare at least 10 times in my life.”

Last week he lived that nightmare. An early morning phone call told him Navalny had collapsed while on a flight from the Siberian city of Tomsk and he was now in a coma. He says having anticipated this moment didn’t make the reality any easier to process.

“I was terrified. Of course, emotionally, it was a very dramatic blow,” he says. “So it took me several hours to concentrate.”

But as Navalny’s chief of staff he had a job to do: get him out of Russia and into trusted medical care.

Volkov, along with the German NGO, Cinema for Peace, organized an air ambulance that was made to wait at a nearby airport while Russian doctors insisted Navalny was too ill to be moved. Navalny’s allies believe that delay was deliberate and intended to make the poison in his body undetectable. He was eventually flown to Berlin where doctors at the Charite hospital determined he was likely poisoned by a substance from a group of chemicals known as cholinesterase inhibitors. The medical team’s inability so far to determine the specific poison has been seized on by Russian President…

