Suspect who ‘ambushed’ officers is shot by cops

A suspect wanted for a shooting spree in California that left one man dead and multiple police force officers injured has been shot and killed after 24 hours on the run, police have confirmed.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office shot Mason James Lira, 26, dead throughout a shootout near Ramada Drive and Volpi Ysabel Road in downtown Paso Robles at around 4.30pm Thursday.

San Luis Obispo Sheriff Ian Parkinson had described the initial attack on police as an ‘unprovoked attack on law enforcement’ by a suspect ‘laying in ambush’ at the police department. He said it was ‘the act of a coward.’

The shooting comes at any given time of heightened tension between police departments across the country and the communities they serve, following the May 25 killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis by police and the subsequent protests against police brutality.

Police in California are searching for Mason James Lira, 26 (left and right), who is accused of shooting a sheriff’s deputy and killing a homeless man throughout a Wednesday morning attack

Police released photos of the suspect in pre-dawn shooting at Paso Robles Police Department

The suspected gunman wearing a cross was captured on camera at two hotels in the city

Lira was later seen at two Paso Robles hotels – the Piccolo hotel and Street Side Ale House – resulting in suggestions he could have been staying there.

Surveillance photos released by the authorities showed Lira in a gray sweater wearing a chain with a large cross pendant around his neck.

According to officials, Lira opened fire at the police department at 3.45am on Wednesday.

Paso Robles Police Chief Ty Lewis said a dispatcher monitoring the department’s security cameras saw a suspicious person walking on the building and then start shooting.

Paso Robles police then called for help from other agencies because they responded to the shooter outside.

‘The suspect began firing at police cars as they entered the downtown area, where in actuality the police building is located,’ said Sheriff Parkinson.

‘We feel that this is an ambush, that he in the offing it, he intended for officers to come out from the police department and to assault them.’

The gunman shot a sheriff in the top and killed a homeless man before fleeing, police said

He said two San Luis Obispo sheriff’s deputies who taken care of immediately the call were searching the region where the shooter was last seen once they came under fire, at 4:19am.

One of the deputies was shot in the face. The wounded officer’s partner was abvle to drag him to safety and get back fire, Parkinson said.

The struck deputy, a two-year veteran of the department, was later airlifted to a hospital in another county and remains in a critical but stable condition.

The bullet remains lodged in his head and the police chief said ‘he’s not out from the woods.’

Several hours later, at 7am, the human body of a homeless man who have been camping in the region was found near the Amtrak tracks in the region of 8th and Pine streets in Paso Robles.

The 58-year-old victim had been shot in the back of the top.

A shelter-in-place order was issued for the town as the manhunt continued.

The order was lifted at 3pm, but Chief Lewis asked people to continue steadily to avoid the downtown area as officers were still processing at least five different locations that were considered part of the crime scene.

Lira is considered a transient from the Monterrey, California, area. He has a criminal record

Online records indicate that Lira has been doing trouble with the law before, most recently in May 2020, when that he was charged with threatening with intent to terrorize.

His Facebook page, which has been dormant since 2018, includes images of guns, images of owls and a string of incoherent posts.

One status update from September 2018 ominously stated: ‘Your all like me, except im not just a coward, you all think you can kill someone and come back and live. Ive never raped, Ive never murdered.’

Lira seemingly have self-published at the very least four books on Amazon. One of these, titled ‘I Am James Part 1,’ has got the following description: ‘The following story of James is of a past incarnation regarding the death of his life. Being a supposedly true story having found his hidden grave in Pogonip Park, Santa Cruz California. The story gets better in the long run.’

Paso Robles is an unlikely spot for such violence.

Paso Robles police department, where the gunman began his rampage in the beginning Wednesday

Sheriffs are seen trying to find the gunman, who will not be identified by investigators

The bustling community 175 miles northwest of Los Angeles is a tourist destination and centerpiece of the wine industry on California’s Central Coast.

The violence came just five days after another unlikely location, the city of Ben Lomond in Santa Cruz County farther north on the California coast, was the scene of an ambush on police.

Santa Cruz sheriff’s Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller, 38, was killed and another deputy injured Saturday in an attack allegedly performed by an Air Force sergeant armed with homemade bombs, an AR-15 rifle and other weapons.

Santa Cruz County Sheriff Jim Hart said the suspect, Steven Carrillo, was intent on killing officers.

The FBI is investigating whether Carrillo, 32, has links to the killing of a federal security officer who was shot outside the U.S. courthouse in Oakland during a protest against police brutality on May 29.

The FBI also is assisting the San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles departments with their investigation into Wednesday’s shooting rampage.

Authorities said Lira is considered armed and dangerous. If he is seen in public, individuals are advised not to get in touch with Lara and really should instead call 911 and report his location to law enforcement.