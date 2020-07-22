Suspect of shooting at NJ judge’s home is tied to killing of California lawyer, FBI says

FBI representatives think Manhattan lawyer Roy Den Hollander, 69, a self-described anti-feminist, impersonated a shipment chauffeur on Sunday when he went to the home of Newark Federal Court Judge EstherSalas He eliminated her boy and injured her spouse.

New York State authorities on Monday discovered Den Hollander dead of a self-inflicted gunshot injury in Sullivan County in upstate New York.

The victim in the California murder, Marc Angelucci, was eliminated in his home in Crestline by a shooter impersonating a shipment chauffeur. The San Bernardino Sheriff’s workplace was examining Angelucci’s murder without determining a suspect, however the examination is now in the hands of the FBI, constable’s spokespersonSgt Mauricio Hurtado informed Fox News Monday.

