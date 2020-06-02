Suspect in St. Louis looting is shot by officers after displaying weapon, County PD says | News Headlines

JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV.com) — Detectives are trying to find a looting suspect who ran away from officers following a police chase and officer-involved taking pictures in Jennings.

According to officers, St. Louis City officers have been responding to experiences of looting close to Natural Bridge and Union round 2:30 a.m. when somebody inside a maroon Chevrolet Impala started firing photographs at them.

The uniformed officers have been in marked squad vehicles on the time.

The suspects then sped off, main police on a chase on Interstate 70 close to Goodfellow. Officers from St. Louis County joined the chase once they drove by Jennings.

The chase ended because the automobile entered a dead-end highway in the 7300 block of Esterbrook Dr.

“Three people exited that vehicle and fled. At least two of them were armed,” Sgt. Ben Granda of the St. Louis Police Department mentioned. “An officer discharged his weapon in defense of himself and those with him, striking the suspect.”

Police mentioned a 21-year-old was wounded and brought to a hospital for life-saving remedy.

A second suspect, described as a 25-year-old man, was taken into custody, whereas a 3rd fled right into a wooded space, police mentioned. Two handguns have been based close by.

No officers have been injured in the course of the incident.

The 39-year-old officer concerned in the taking pictures has 5 years of expertise in regulation enforcement.

“The incredible levels of violence we saw last night are remarkable and should be unsettling to everyone to anyone who calls this place home,” mentioned Granda.

Anyone with data relating to the incident is urged to name 636-529-8210 to talk with investigators with the St. Louis County Police Department.

The taking pictures follows an evening of violent protests in downtown St. Louis and north St. Louis. Four St. Louis City officers have been shot and several businesses were damaged and looted.