Suspect in downtown Portland beating turns himself in, police say

A guy presumed in a downtown beating that left a male bloody and unconscious in the street after he crashed a truck throughout a conflict that unfolded near a downtown Portland presentation is now in custody.

Marquise Love, 25, turned himself in and was reserved into the Multnomah County Detention Center on Friday early morning, according toPortland police He’s implicated of felony attack, browbeating and rioting and is being hung on $260,000 bail.

Love is presumed in a Sunday event where a number of individuals kicked, punched and pressed a male, Adam Haner, to the ground after his white Ford knocked into a light pole near Southwest Broadway and Taylor Street.

The event occurred blocks from a rally outside the Multnomah County Justice Center.

Police later on determined Love as a suspect stated they had likely cause to apprehend him.

The attack versus Haner has actually because created global headings and triggered condemnation from Portland’s chosen leaders, consisting of Mayor Ted Wheeler, City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty and Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt.

Longtime activists and demonstration organizers in the city have actually likewise decried the violent episode and stated the enemies threatened the message behind Black Lives Matter.

Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell on Friday thanked individuals who offered info and pointers in the case.

“I am pleased the suspect in this case turned himself in and appreciate all of the efforts to facilitate this safe resolution,” he stated in a.