Suspect Caught On Camera Stealing From Park Slope Church’s Collection Box, Diocese Of Brooklyn Says

New York Weather: CBS2 8/1 Nightly Forecast at 11 PM CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock has your weather report for August 1 at 11 p.m. 7 hours ago

President Donald Trump Threatens To Ban TikTo kThe social networks app TikTo k is a preferred for teenagers– and a preferred target for President DonaldTrump The president has actually threatened to prohibit the platform, however the business says it’s not going anywhere; CBS2’s Nick Caloway reports. 7 hours ago

Decision To Reopen NY Schools Will Be Made In Early August, Cuomo SaysGov Andrew Cuomo says a choice on schools resuming in New York might be simply days away. 7 hours ago

7 People Injured When Boats Collide In Freeport, Long IslandSeven individuals were hurt Saturday night after a boat crash in Nassau County that was so violent, among the boats was divided in 2; CBS2’s Cory James reports. 7 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 8/1 Evening Forecast at 6PM CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock has your weather report for August 1 at 6 p.m. 11 hours ago

Salmonella Outbreak Linked To Red OnionsThere’s a health alert over a salmonella break out including red onions. 12 hours ago

Whale Rescued After Becoming Entangled Off Jones Beach A humpback whale was saved off the coast of Jones Beach after ending up being knotted in a big quantity of fishing equipment. 12 hours ago

