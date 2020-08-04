Susie Wolff says Lewis Hamilton’s criticism of F1 is ‘absolutely valid’

“I’m someone who’s been in the paddocks with Lewis from a very young age,” statedWolff “I remember him when he was 8 years of ages, and I was somewhat older in karting, and I believe his remarks are definitely legitimate and in the end he understands what it resembles since he’s living it. And we have actually got to take on board the reality that his experiences are genuine experiences. That’s why, as much as he is one of the couple of effective black motorists, we have actually got to take a board what his experiences have actually been to ensure that we can make it much better for the next generation.

“As much as we think the sport might not be racist, if Lewis is telling us it is, it’s from his own personal experience and that counts for so much.”

After retiring as a chauffeur in 2015, Wolff began the Dare to be Different non-profit company with the goal of getting more females associated with motorsport. This has actually now unified with the Girls on Track effort run by motorsports’ governing body, the FIA. Wolff joined Venturi Racing as Team Principal in 2018 and they have actually devoted to the FIA’s brand-new PurposeDriven motion, a dedication to bringing favorable modification to society and level playing field. With the Scot at the helm, Venturi is one of the most gender varied group in Formula E with one 3rd of the essential functions held by females. On the track, there has actually never ever been a.

