Sushant Singh Rajput: Mystery and voyeurism around Bollywood star’s death



Sushant Singh Rajput made his big-screen debut in 2013





Sushant Singh Rajput lived an extraordinary life – just like some of the characters he played in his hit Bollywood films.

But his fairy tale journey, from humble beginnings to stardom, ended on 14 June when he was found dead in his flat at the age of 34. The police in Mumbai, where he lived, said he took his own life.

The news devastated millions of his fans, who saw his success as their own.

Sushant grew up in Bihar, one of India’s poorest states. He worked hard and was admitted to one of India’s top engineering colleges – a sure way of securing a bright future for middle class families.

But his heart was set on acting. So he dropped out of college and went to Mumbai, a city that makes and breaks thousands of dreams every day.

He did small roles, took up odd jobs and worked in theatre for years until one of his TV shows became a hit. Success on the big screen followed soon.