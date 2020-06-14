Sushant Singh Rajput: Indian actor found dead in his Mumbai home

Mumbai police say that he took his own life, and a study is underway.
He also played the role of Manav in the television series Pavitra Rishta, or Sacred Ties, from 2009 to 2014.
Rajput’s public relations team released a statement for the family after his death.
“It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request the media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief,” the statement said.
“Sushant Singh Rajput…a bright young actor gone too soon. He excelled on TV and in films. His rise in the world of entertainment inspired many and he leaves behind several memorable performances. Shocked by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and fans. Om Shanti.”