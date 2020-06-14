Sushant Singh Rajput Bollywood Rising Star Dead at 34

Click here to read the full article.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his home in Bandra, Mumbai on Sunday. Early reports indicate that his death was by suicide. He was 34. Mumbai police have confirmed the actor’s death and have opened an investigation.

Rajput made his tv debut in 2008 with Balaji Telefilms’ “Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil.” The popularity of the show resulted in him being cast in another successful series “Pavitra Rishta,” for which that he won a few best actor awards like the gong at the Indian Television Academy Awards.

In 2013 Rajput made his film debut with ‘Kai Po Che!” for which that he was nominated for various Indian most useful debut awards. The buddy movie, created by former Disney executives Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur had its debut at the Berlin film festival prior to going on commercial release in India and globally.

One of his biggest successes was playing Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni in 2016’s “M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story.” Other hits included 2018’s “Kedarnath,” and 2019’s “Chhichhore.”

2019’s “Drive,” starring Rajput, debuted on Netflix.

At enough time of Rajput’s death, “Dil Bechara,” the official Bollywood remake of “The Fault in Our Stars,” by which he starred, was set to release. But it could much less cinemas remain closed as a result of ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, Rajput’s former talent manager Disha Salian died by suicide. Rajput was depressed due to this, based on reports.

“What goes on in our mind to give up on life – one will never know – really shattering news – RIP @itsSSR – more than an actor – great memories of our recent Kedarnath & Sonchidiya…. full of energy – always respectful of everyone around him – in a Flash and then gone too soon,” said Screwvala on Twitter.

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar tweeted: “Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless…I remember watching #SushantSinghRajput in Chhichhore and telling my friend Sajid, its producer how much I’d enjoyed the film and wish I’d been a part of it. Such a talented actor…may God give strength to his family.”

Sushant Singh Rajput…a bright young actor gone too soon. He excelled on TV and in films. His rise in the world of entertainment inspired many and that he leaves behind a few memorable performances. Shocked by his dying. My thoughts are along with his family and fans. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 14, 2020

Shocked and sad to hear concerning the loss of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Such a new and talented actor. My condolences to his relatives and buddies. May his soul RIP. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/B5zzfE71u9 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 14, 2020

