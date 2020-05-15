Susan Rice ‘would say yes’ if asked to be Biden’s running mate

Biden is listed on a memo declassified this week by performing Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell of former Obama administration officers who might have seen paperwork associated to the “unmasking” of former Trump nationwide safety adviser Michael Flynn.

While Rice isn’t on the record, she has admitted to making unmasking requests throughout her time as nationwide safety adviser.

All of the officers listed on the memo had the authorization to make unmasking requests — which is a standard observe in intelligence work and numbers within the 1000’s throughout administrations, together with greater than 10,000 by the Trump administration – and being listed on the memo doesn’t essentially imply they did something improper.

DOJ’S FLYNN FILINGS RENEW FOCUS ON MYSTERIOUS SUSAN RICE EMAIL DURING TRANSITION

“The allegation is that somehow the Obama administration officials utilized intelligence for political purposes. That’s absolutely false,” Rice mentioned in a 2017 interview, in accordance to Bloomberg.

Flynn’s identify was unmasked after he was intercepted by U.S. intelligence in December 2016 throughout a cellphone name with then-Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak through the presidential transition interval.

Flynn was fired as nationwide safety adviser in 2017 and ultimately pleaded responsible to mendacity to the FBI in regards to the cellphone name. Earlier this month, the Justice Department determined to drop the case in opposition to him.

Rice informed PBS she needed to “enable [Biden] to become the next president of the United States in any way I can,” however added that she’s not essentially campaigning for the position.

Rice is included amongst an extended record of ladies Biden is reportedly trying to for a running mate. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former Rep. Stacey Abrams, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Sen. Kamala Harris are additionally on the record.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Earlier this 12 months, Biden promised to select a girl for his vice presidential choose.