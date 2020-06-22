Susan Rice: Trump Administration Is ‘Racist To Its Core’

Susan Rice, the former National Security Advisor to President Barack Obama, said that the Trump administration is “racist to its core.”

Rice: Trump Administrations “Record On Race Is Just Disgraceful”

Speaking to Andrea Mitchell on MSNBC on Friday, Rice was commenting on the resignation of Mary Elizabeth Taylor as Assistant Secretary of State for Legislative Affairs, which insinuated the President was racist.

“The President’s comments and actions surrounding racial injustice and Black Americans cut sharply against my core values and convictions,” Taylor wrote in her resignation letter.

Mitchell asked Rice about Taylor’s resignation.

“Unlike John Bolton, for instance, resigning, and making a lot of money, or Jim Mattis resigning and not explaining until later exactly why he was resigning, this was direct, it was personal, it names President Trump, it was specific,” Mitchell noted.

“Well, I guess, Andrea, I would say better late than never,” Rice replied. “You know, to serve an administration which has been racist to its core for the last three-and-a-half years, from comparing the peaceful protesters at Charlottesville to white supremacists, call white supremacists very fine people, all the way through to the recent weeks where the administration has disparaged the Black Lives Matter movement, disparaged peaceful protesters, and made plain they prefer to stand by a Confederate legacy than a modern America, it’s been an administration whose record on race is just disgraceful.”

Rice added that she respected “the fact that belatedly this assistant secretary, Ms. Taylor, has recognized how unconscionable that is and decided she can no longer serve,” but that “what we’ve seen in recent days is not that different, frankly, than what we’ve seen over the course of the last three-and-a-half years.”

RELATED: Susan Rice Claims Russians Are Behind George Floyd Riots

Her “Deplorable Moment”!

Rice continued to place her foot in her mouth throughout the interview. Mitchell asked Rice who should serve as Biden’s Vice President, and she responded that “this election, and whoever Joe Biden chooses among many talented candidates, is about getting Joe Biden in the White House, somebody who can heal and unify the nation, and remove Donald Trump and consign him and those who supported him in the Senate to the trash-heap of history.”

Klobuchar is out. Rice just “deplorabled” herself out of contention. And then there was one. https://t.co/mNo7dwEm5C — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) June 19, 2020

Rice, usually touted like a potential VP pick, has, as Scott Adams described, had her “deplorable moment” in this interview. I really doubt that she’s any chance in getting on the ticket now!