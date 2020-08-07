Susan Rice sells Netflix shares ahead of Biden’s VP announcement

Former nationwide security advisor Susan Rice, a Netflix director, offered some of her shares of the video streaming business worth $305,323 today as speculation swirls that she is amongst the prospects to be Democratic governmental candidate Joe Biden’s running mate.

A spokesperson for Rice stated the sale was unassociated to politics and was made under a stock trading strategy she submitted more than 3 months back under Securities and Exchange Commission guidelines.

“Ambassador Rice’s sale of a fraction of her Netflix stock has nothing to do with VP speculation,” Erin Pelton stated.

Rice, who likewise functioned as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, is being vetted as a possible running mate forBiden He’s anticipated to reveal his option next week.

The share sales followed the workout of choices and were revealed in an SEC filing Thursday night. Netflix stock has actually almost doubled in the previous year. Rice, who was called to the business’s board in 2018, exercised her choices at $50868 As a Netflix board member given that 2018, Rice gets 125 stock choices a month as part of her payment bundle.

Rice’s net worth was someplace in between $147 million and $285 million, according to a 2016 monetary disclosure declaration she made as President Barack Obama’s nationwide security advisor. Those …

