Susan Rice Says That Trump ‘Sends Troops Into The Streets Of Our Cities To Attack Peaceful Protesters’

Former U.N. Ambassador Susan Rice stated Wednesday that President Donald Trump was sending out “troops into the streets of our cities to attack peaceful protesters.”

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow stated to Rice, “Let me just ask you about something else about which you’ve been really outspoken, and that is what we should sort of expect over the next 83 days and that ‘small d’ democratic threat that the president will try to delegitimize the election, that he will try to mess with people’s ability to vote, that he will defy the results of the election if it turns out he loses his office.”

“How are you thinking about those things now?” Maddow asked.

RELATED: Trump Says Obama And Others Likely Guilty Of Treason When Asked About Susan Rice and Obamagate

Rice: ‘We’ ve never ever, a minimum of in our life times, had a president of the United States who has actually informed us that he might not follow the outcomes of an election’

Maddow continued, “After a life time in nationwide security positions, understanding Vice President Biden in addition to you understand him; dealing with down these sort of difficulties and dangers; what do you believe we must all want or what do you believe the nation needs to be dealing with to attempt to shore ourselves up and brace ourselves for the …