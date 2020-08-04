Susan Rice New Frontrunner For Biden VP Pick, And She Is ‘A Threat’

Susan Rice is the new frontrunner for Joe Biden’s Vice President pick, argues Fox News host Tucker Carlson, and she is a severe risk.

Tucker: All The Other Candidates Are “Too Unimpressive To Run”

Speaking on his show “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Monday evening, Carlson argued that the 3 expected frontrunners, Kamala Harris, Karen Bass, and Stacey Abrams, are all “just too unimpressive to run,” and in this essential election season, the Democrats can’t run the risk of losing.

“Biden’s handlers seem to have figured this out. Above all, the Democratic Party wants to win this year. They’re not in it for sentimental reasons or for love of Joe Biden. They’re in it for the power and they want it – badly,” Tucker stated, so the pick, he argues, will be even more most likely to be Susan Rice, who is “smart,” “hard-eyed,” “experienced,” and “a threat.”

RELATED: Susan Rice: Loss of Over 150,000 American Lives To COVID Is On Donald Trump

Rice Is A “Product Of DC,” And A “Fervent Neocon”

Carlson argued that Rice is a “product of DC,” as she matured there, and for that reason “believes what everyone else in permanent Washington believes.” In other words, Rice, Obama’s National Security Advisor, is a “fervent neocon,” who promoted the “counterproductive” …