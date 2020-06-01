Susan Rice Claims Russians Are Behind George Floyd Riots

Susan Rice, the previous National Security Advisor underneath Barack Obama, supplied a singular conspiracy principle to the continuing George Floyd riots – the Russians are meddling in them.

Rice made the declare throughout an interview on the one community with such little credibility that they’d let it slide with out scrutiny.

See should you can depend the variety of weird lies on this trade with anchor Wolf Blitzer.

The famed Benghazi liar started by taking umbrage with President Trump’s announcement that he could be designating Antifa, a far-left radical group, as a terrorist group.

“To designate Antifa a terrorist organization, fine, but let’s also focus on the right-wing terrorist organizations,” Rice said. “The white supremacists that he’s called, in the past, very fine people.”

Absolutely Incredible: Obama’s Former NSA Susan Rice on CNN speaking in regards to the protests and home strife “This is right out of the Russian playbook” pic.twitter.com/luXiPV0bOq — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) May 31, 2020

Russia, Russia, Russia

Rice merely can’t assist however lie. Her complete profession was marred by the Benghazi mislead the American folks. And right here, she’s mendacity about an already debunked declare involving the President supposedly calling white supremacists ‘fine people.’

It didn’t occur. In reality, it’s been so completely debunked again and again on these pages that it’s not even price going into apart from providing the transcript the place Trump explicitly says he’s not referring to Nazis and white supremacists.

Not content material with that bit of faux information, Rice then moved onto a conspiracy principle that may make 9/11 truthers blush.

Russia, you see, is behind the George Floyd riots.

“We have peaceful protesters focused on the very real pain and disparities that we’re all wrestling with that have to be addressed, and then we have extremists who’ve come to try to hijack those protests and turn them into something very different,” she mentioned.

Rice continued: “And they’re probably also, I would bet based on my experience, I’m not reading the intelligence these days, but based on my experience this is right out of the Russian playbook as well.”

Antifa Handbook

Do you already know what handbook these violent riots are actually out of? Let’s ask Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who has voiced assist for the home terror group, Antifa.

Ellison proudly posted an image on Twitter in 2018 which confirmed him selling a ebook he mentioned would “strike fear in the heart of” President Trump.

This must be shared far and huge. This is our very personal #MN Attorney General, @keithellison @AGEllison proudly selling a gaggle that’s now destroying our state. This #MNDFL POS must be pushed from workplace and pushed from the state of #Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/HcjeYRTWpk — CrimeWatchMpls (@CrimeWatchMpls) May 30, 2020

The ebook, titled Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook, is authored by Mark Bray, a Dartmouth professor who promotes “physically confront(ing) the far right when necessary,” and finds it acceptable to make use of violence to cease perceived “fascism.”

Antifa terrorists have been noticed quite a few instances in previous uprisings, partaking in vandalism, looting, and different types of violence.

Rice pinning this on the Russians is AOC-level stupidity.

Perhaps House Judiciary Committee member Matt Gaetz mentioned it greatest when he defined of the Obama-era official, “If lies were music, Susan Rice would be Mozart.”

Rice is at present being thought-about as a working mate of Democrat presidential nominee, Joe Biden.

She instructed PBS she is “humbled and honored” to be on an inventory of candidates to be Vice President, and “certainly would say yes” if requested.