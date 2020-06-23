She’s been in the political sphere since childhood.

Rice was born in Washington, D.C., to an education policy scholar, Lois Rice, and the 2nd black governor of the Federal Reserve System, Emmett Rice. Growing up, Rice dreamed of becoming the initial senator from Washington, D.C., and it has said her parents taught her to “never use race being an excuse or advantage.”

After attending Stanford, she studied international relations on a Rhodes scholarship at Oxford, before later advising three presidential campaigns and serving in two administrations.

She includes a strong foreign policy back ground.

Rice served as a foreign policy aide to Michael Dukakis in the 1988 election, to John Kerry in his 2004 campaign and to former president Barack Obama. She served in the Clinton administration in various capacities, first on the National Security Council from 1993 to 1997 and then as Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs from 1997 to 2001. Since 2002 she’s served as a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution emphasizing foreign policy.

In 2008, Rice was nominated by Obama to be U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and became national security adviser in 2013.

Rice was central to the controversy surrounding the 2012 attack on Benghazi.

In 2012, then-UN Ambassador Rice appeared on all five Sunday morning political talk shows on Sept. 16, 2012, five days following the attack in Benghazi, Libya, which killed four American soldiers. She appeared rather than then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton at the White House’s request. Rice recited “talking points” from the CIA memo and said the attacks were spontaneous and the result of an anti-Muslim video made by an American. This theory was later debunked.

Rice’s statements lead to weeks of vague comments by the administration, which would maybe not definitively say if the attacks were spontaneous or planned, or an act of terrorism or maybe not. The vagueness fueled critics who so-called the administration was orchestrating a cover-up.

Rice, in her new book, expressed regret for talking to the media rather than Clinton and the then-national security adviser: “I do believe that Hillary Clinton and Tom Donilon appreciated what I did not: The first person to tell the public about a highly political tragedy was likely to pay a price.”

Her role in the unmasking of Michael Flynn has been subject to scrutiny.

A Rice pick may is sure to antagonize Biden’s political opponents after the former national security adviser again found herself in the midst of a controversy on her behalf 2017 comments denying familiarity with surveillance on the Trump team before that he took office.

Rice was asked about the then-breaking revelations about members of Trump’s transition team having been surveilled before he took office.

“I know nothing about this,” Rice said at the time. “I was surprised to see reports from Chairman Nunes on that count today.”

But weeks later on MSNBC, she admitted she sometimes sought out the identities of Trump associates who communicated with foreigners, a request known as “unmasking” in the intelligence community.

An email released in May appeared to indicate Rice had familiarity with the surveillance that happened that light emitting diode to the “unmasking” of then-incoming national security adviser (NSA) Michael Flynn from his communications with the then-Russian ambassador.

She recently suggested Russians could be playing a part in George Floyd protests.

While some Democrats suggested that “white supremacists” or “out-of-state agitators” had a role to play in the violence and looting present at some protests following the death of George Floyd, in a interview on May 31, Rice bizarrely suggested that Russians could possibly be at play.

“We have peaceful protesters centered on the very real pain and disparities that we’re all wrestling with which have to be addressed, after which we have extremists who’ve come to decide to try to hijack those protests and turn them in to something different,” Rice said on CNN. “And they truly are probably also, I would bet based on my experience, I’m not reading the intelligence these days, but based on my experience this really is right from the Russian playbook as well.

“I would not be surprised to learn that they have fomented some of these extremists on both sides using social media,” she continued. “I wouldn’t be surprised to learn that they are funding it in some way, shape, or form.”

Even left-of-center commentators were bewildered by Rice’s claim, that has been not supported by any evidence.