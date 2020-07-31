Susan Eisenhower calls on US leaders to ‘unify this country,’ says division is a ‘national security issue’

TRUMP’S FIERY SPEECH DRAWS ONE SIDED BARRAGE OF MEDIA CONDEMNATION

Susan Eisenhower, one of the 34th president’s four grandchildren, is the author of the forthcoming book, “How Ike Led: The Principles Behind Eisenhower’s Biggest Decisions.”

In his first State of the Union address as president, Dwight D. Eisenhower famously declared his belief in “a middle way between untrammeled freedom of the individual and the demands for the welfare of the whole nation. This way must avoid government by bureaucracy as carefully as it avoids neglect of the helpless.”

“One of the big changes between decades ago and now [is that] these political parties … are really only speaking to their base,” Susan Eisenhower said.

As a result, she went on, the voices of a “large majority of Americans” are being drowned out.

“I think another problem here too, [is] that the only voices really out there are the extreme voices …” she said. “I think the big middle is wondering, ‘What is the plan?’ and ‘How are we going to meet these goals?’ and both sides have not in any way satisfied that group.”