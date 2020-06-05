Susan Collins stays in DC as Trump visits Maine

“Sen. Collins will be in Washington Friday and has several federal, and non-federal, events on her schedule,” in line with marketing campaign spokesman Kevin Kelley. “She actually just visited Puritan Medical Products in just last month and she is proud of the work they are doing to combat COVID-19.”

Collins has needed to navigate a tough balancing act with Trump, who can be competing in the state this fall on condition that the state splits its electoral votes. Collins wants the backing of each Trump supporters and detractors to win in the Democratic-leaning state. She’s anticipated to face Democrat Sara Gideon in November.

“Our country is facing a confluence of the worse pandemic hitting our country in a century, an economic depression and a killing that laid bare the racial injustice that still taints our country,” stated Annie Clark, a spokeswoman for Collins. “Right now, Sen. Collins is focused on doing her job.”

One of the occasions Collins is taking part in on Friday: A digital fundraiser with Senate Majority Whip John Thune to profit her marketing campaign, in line with a replica of the invite obtained by CNN. Political motion committees that wish to sponsor the occasion are requested to pay $5,000, whereas people are requested to donate as much as $2,800. Participants are requested to pay $1,000 to attend, the invitations says.

The marketing campaign confirmed the fundraiser is among the occasions Collins is taking part in Friday.

Collins was referring to feedback she made simply days earlier to WCSH in Portland, Maine. In that interview, she did not say if she voted for Trump.

“I have voted by absentee ballot, just to make sure that I voted,” Collins instructed the station. “And I would note that it’s on the Democratic side that there are eight candidates, and my likely opponent as well as the governor and many other Democratic officials have not said who they are going to choose in what is a contested Democratic ballot. I’m focused on my job and also on my own campaign, and I’m just not going to get involved in presidential politics.”

While Collins has sided with Trump on some main fights, together with voting to substantiate his Supreme Court nominees and to acquit him throughout his impeachment trial, she additionally backed an effort to listen to from witnesses through the trial and voted in opposition to a invoice to repeal a portion of the Affordable Care Act in 2017.

This week, Collins was one of many few Republicans to sharply criticize Trump’s Monday photo-op in entrance of a church close to the White House after protestors had been cleared from the world by police power.

“It was painful to watch peaceful protestors be subjected to tear gas in order for the President to go across the street to a church I believe he’s attended only once,” Collins instructed reporters this week. “I thought the President came across as unsympathetic and insensitive to the rights of people to peacefully protest.”