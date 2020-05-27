Survivors of 2018 Dam Collapse in Laos Begin Receiving Compensation

Nearly two years after the worst dam collapse in Laos in a long time, survivors whose villages have been washed away are lastly being provided land in compensation, district-level authorities in the province informed RFA Lao Service.

On July 23, 2018, water surged over a saddle dam in Attapeu province’s Sanamxay district on the Xe Pian Xe Namnoy (PNPC) hydropower undertaking following heavy rains, inundating 12 villages and killing at the least 40 individuals in Attapeu and neighboring Champassak province.

Sanamxay authorities have begun allocating land to survivors of the collapse. The complete compensation to about 1,270 households quantities to 2,140 hectares (8.26 sq. miles) of cleared land, which they’ll use to develop rice, simply because the wet season approaches.

“[Authorities] have cleared and improved the land and will give it to [the survivors]”, an official of the district informed RFA’s Lao Service Monday.

“If a family has two working members, that family will get one hectare (2.47 acres) of land, whereas a family of three or four will get two hectares and so on. However a family consisting of only one person will get nothing. That person must join another family,” the official stated.

The official added that in addition to new land, the authorities will enhance the soil situation of the villagers’ former farms that have been mud-covered or broken by the Xe Pian-Xe Namnoi dam collapse, then enable the victims to return to their previous villages and plant rice on their previous land.

“My family has three working members, so we’ll receive two hectares of land. Other families that have five members will get three hectares,” a survivor of the collapse and flood informed RFA.

“We in this village haven’t received rice seedlings yet. So far only two villages have. Besides the seedlings, we also need shovels and other tools for rice cultivation”

Another survivor had doubts concerning the plan.

“Growing rice may not be fruitful. I’m afraid [the land they cleared] will be flooded because this area is flooded every year,” the second survivor informed RFA.

Stable by 2023

“This is a pilot project. We’ll plow the land then [the survivors] will sow rice seedlings. Some areas are good and fertile, so rice will grow,” an official of the Attapeu Province Agriculture and Forestry Department informed RFA.

This official stated that authorities has plans to enhance the survivors’ dwelling situations to a traditional or secure stage by round 2023. The plans embrace constructing everlasting properties, roads and different infrastructure, allocating land and paying the promised compensation to all remaining survivors.

On July 23, 2019, the primary anniversary of the dam collapse, Attapeu Governor Leth Xayaphone detailed the extent of the harm at a neighborhood information convention.

“[As a result of the collapse], water damaged homes and property in a total of 19 villages, affecting 3,540 families or 14,440 people. Total losses include a death toll of 71 and [U.S.] $15 million in damages,” the governor stated on the press convention.

He added that greater than 4,400 have been at the moment dwelling in shelters in short-term relocation facilities, whereas over 10,000 had returned to their properties.

RFA reported in late April that situations in the relocation facilities had deteriorated, inflicting many to desert the shelters, paying out of pocket to construct new properties. Those who remained in the facilities described unsanitary situations like overflowing latrines and spoiled meals coupled with shortages of drinkable water.

The Lao authorities is moved ahead plans to construct what can be the nation’s seventh massive dam on the Mekong River, half of the nation’s bold technique to grow to be the “Battery of Southeast Asia.” Those dams and others just like the Xe Pian-Xe Namnoi have raised deepening environmental and social considerations as native individuals unfastened fishing grounds and undergo dislocation.

Reported by RFA’s Lao Service. Translated by Max Avary. Written in English by Eugene Whong.