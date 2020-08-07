‘Surviving Jeffrey Epstein’ review: Lifetime documentary pivots toward the next phase of the story

Much of the product and interviews here were covered in “Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich,” which aired on Netflix; and to a lower degree an Investigation Discovery job that slanted toward Epstein’s death while in federal custody called, “Who Killed Jeffrey Epstein?”

The 1 year anniversary this month of his death supplies the apparent hook for this followup. But the filmmakers have actually done extra work– consisting of interviews performed from another location due to Covid-19 issues– to substantially and rapidly advance the story as much as and beyond Maxwell’s arrest.

Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to charges of assisting groom, hire and sexually abuse minors, and has actually been imprisoned pending trial.

Against that background, possibly the most unique element of “Surviving Jeffrey Epstein” lives in its focus on Maxwell and others who apparently abetted Epstein’s abuse of minor women and girls. That consists of survivors of Epstein’s abuse who were pressed to hire for him, and the sensations of regret connected with that.

“He groomed me to be exactly what he wanted me to be,” states Epstein victim Courtney Wild, who tearfully remembers bringing 2 or 3 women to Epstein in a day, and later on discusses her advocacy along with other survivors who battled to see Epstein took to court. The documentary …

