Surviving a police shooting turned a teenager into an activist

On the night of November 11th, 2012, Leon Ford was pulled over by Pittsburgh police officers in a traffic stop that would permanently modify the course of his life. He was 19 at the time, and the officers had actually misidentified Ford asa suspect who had a similar name Officer David Derbish leapt into the automobile while the engine was running, and after a battle that sent out Ford’s lorry crashing into a close-by deck, Derbish shot Ford 5 times. One of the bullets struck Ford’s spinal column, leaving him paralyzed, and the occurrence was captured by one of the police cars’ dashcams.

Ford was ultimately acquitted of exacerbated attack charges. Derbish, now a investigator, stays on the police force. The city of Pittsburgh settled with Ford for $5.5 million, 6 years after he was shot.

Since then, Ford has actually ended up being an author and a speaker. He framed the hoodie he was using that night, total with bullet holes and bloodstains, and took the images for the cover of his 2017 autobiography Untold at the website of hisshooting “I survived,” he informs me, “and I think it was so I could inspire and educate people.”

Ford states he’s seen a shift in the general public’s mindset towards police shootings and police violence considering that he was shot. The pandemic, he states, assisted press numerous long-simmering problems to the boiling …