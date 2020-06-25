Survival of many UK businesses hangs in the balance, warns CBI

As government support schemes for businesses wind down, the survival of many firms still hangs in the balance over the summer, a respected business group has warned.

The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) said most firms affected by the coronavirus crisis cannot wait until autumn for more help.

Job retention schemes have already been a lifeline for many businesses but despite the gradual reopening of the economy, recession is a certainty and unemployment is rising, it said.





Download the new Independent Premium app Sharing the full story, not just the headlines

Further action was needed to ensure firms survive, including extensions of grant support schemes for smaller companies and business rates relief in England, the CBI added.

It also recommended that the deadline for the Coronavirus Business Loan Scheme must also be extended for an additional three months beyond August.

Watch more

CBI director-general Dame Carolyn Fairbairn said: “The government’s support of business during the crisis has saved countless firms, but the rising number of redundancies and benefit claimants shows precisely how hugely damaging this pandemic has been for our economy.

“The survival of many businesses in hard-hit sectors still hangs in the balance over the summer as schemes begin to wind down. These firms can not wait until the autumn for further action.

“The government has already shown its ability to be bold and decisive. By getting ahead of this tidal wave of economic damage at scale, at speed, targeted support, it can help businesses survive.”

Additional reporting by Press Association