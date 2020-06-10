Survey Suggests China Influence Over SE Asia Is Rising as America’s Falls

The United States is struggling to contend with China’s growing influence in Southeast Asia, according to a fresh survey of the region’s experts, despite the fact that there is strong support one of them for democratic values.

China already has a lot more economic influence than the U.S., and slightly more political power, in Southeast Asia, and the gap is likely to widen next decade, the survey by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) think tank found.

The survey by the respected Washington-based think tank targeted “strategic elites” – nongovernmental experts or former officials from six Southeast Asian countries. There were 188 respondents from Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and the Philippines. Another 13 people in Fiji taken care of immediately the survey.

The survey was conducted in November and December 2019, so it will not factor in the way the COVID-19 pandemic may have shaped perceptions of the two powers. The coronavirus originated in China, which has been accused of initially wanting to cover up the outbreak. As the virus has spread throughout the world, the U.S. has recorded probably the most deaths.

“The results of this survey paint a picture of clearly ascendant Chinese influence in Southeast Asia, complex and diverging views of China, and deep concerns over U.S.-China strategic competition and its impact on the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN),” the report describing the survey’s findings says.

Respondents were asked to select as much as three countries that support the most political influence in Southeast Asia. China came up top with 94.5 %, followed by the U.S. with 92 percent.

But the margin of difference between your two powers grew notably when the question shifted to who will function as most influential in 10 years’ time, with 94.5 % choosing China, and 77 percent the U.S. For both questions, Japan and Indonesia came in a distant third and fourth place respectively.

Pat Buchan, director of the U.S. Alliances Project at CSIS and a co-author of the analysis, said China’s efforts to get influence in your community have accelerated significantly before five years, and the survey results reflect that trend. He said this will serve as a wake-up call for the U.S. as it seeks to compete with China.

“From a historical perspective, the United States has not focused on Southeast Asia largely since the fall of Saigon,” Buchan said in an interview, referring to the finish of the Vietnam War in 1975.

“Its efforts in Asia have always been focused on East Asia and Northeast Asia. So that does reflect that there is a sort of lost generation of American influence and American expertise on Southeast Asia,” he said.

When it concerns economic influence, there was virtual unanimity in the survey that China is already the frontrunner with a large measure and will continue being so in a decade.

Asked which three countries now have probably the most economic power, some 98 % named China, 70.6 % said the U.S. and 66.7 percent said Japan. In 10 years, 96 percent say it will be China, 56.7 percent say the U.S. and 56.2 percent say Japan.

Buchan attributed that outcome to the relative not enough U.S. involvement in multilateral trade deals and institutions such as the Trans-Pacific Partnership – that was negotiated by the Obama administration as part of its strategic “pivot” to Asia, but then dropped by President Donald Trump.

Despite the recognition of CCP-governed China’s rising influence, and the authoritarian tendencies of numerous Southeast Asian governments, respondents voiced near support for democratic values.

Some 85 % of strategic elites said they were confident democratic values were good for their countries’ stability and prosperity. This was most pronounced from respondents in Thailand and the Philippines – which may have seen an erosion of democracy lately – and Indonesia, where it has proved better made.

“That definitely ran through the whole thing, this desire for democratic norms and values,” Buchan said. “If we had ran this poll 30 years ago you would’ve gotten a very, very different answer.”

“The soft power influence of the United States is now showing through two generations later as the accepted norm,” he said.

Some 53 % of respondents considered China’s role to be very theraputic for the region, while 46 % called it detrimental. The negative views were most pronounced in Vietnam and the Philippines – two nations which also expressed the most concern about the situation in the disputed South China Sea, which China claims in its entirety.

Respondents identified the Association of Southeast Asian Nations as the most important institution for regional order.

Vietnam, however, was an outlier with this, which may be caused by its frustration over ASEAN’s failure to attain consensus on the South China Sea issue, with pro-China members such as Cambodia foiling attempts at consensus.

Nearly 1 / 2 of respondents identified external pressure from great powers as the biggest threat to ASEAN’s unity, accompanied by concern that member states were not giving sufficient priority to the 10-nation bloc.