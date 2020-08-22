Survey of India’s 9th-largest city finds COVID antibodies in 52% of the population

Our objective to assist you browse the brand-new regular is sustained by customers. To take pleasure in unrestricted access to our journalism, subscribe today

More than half the citizens in one of India’s biggest cities might have established antibodies for the coronavirus, according to the outcomes of a serological survey launched today.

The survey was performed in Pune, a city in the western Indian state of Maharashtra with a population of 4 million. Researchers evaluated 1,664 individuals’ blood samples for the existence of coronavirus antibodies, the proteins that the body produces in reaction to a coronavirus infection. They found antibodies in 51.5% of the blood samples.

The individuals came from 5 locations of Pune; in one of the locations, 65% of individuals had coronavirus antibodies.

The results show that a much greater percentage of individuals in Pune might have been contaminated with the coronavirus, and recuperated from the illness it triggers, COVID -19, than main numbers reveal.

India’s coronavirus tally as of Friday was almost 3 million validated cases and practically 55,000 deaths, putting it behind the U.S. and Brazil as the 3rd hardest-hit country in outright numbers.

