Surveillance Video Shows Suspects Wrecking Brooklyn Bagel Shop, Causing $13,000 In Damage – CBS New York

New York City (CBSNewYork)— Police are trying to find 3 males who trashed a Brooklyn bagel shop in a violent rage, causing countless dollars in damage.

It occurred at the Brothers’ Bagels in Dyker Heights.

Tables were tossed, beverages were tossed, a meat slicer was gotten and dropped on the flooring.

Two males went on a rampage. An employee informed CBS2’s Cory James it started after he informed them they were closed for the night.

“I was scared, you know, because I don’t know what these guys are going to do to me,” worker Edgar Morales stated.

Morales lagged the counter, enjoying the fury unfold. Fearing for his security, he went to the back.

“I run to the kitchen to get some help, but it was here, only me and the other guy,” he stated.

By that time, a 3rd suspect strolled in, using a black coat that was pulled over his mouth.

Surveillance video shows him signing up with the 2 suspects, starting the glass on the screen counter

In all, the owner states, the trio left $13,000 in damages.

“We don’t have any problems with nobody,” owner Hector Morales stated.

He states it harms due to the fact that they are attempting to make it through sometimes when cash is tight.

“We’ve been working seven days, 13 hours every day to collect money to pay the rent, everything like that. We have families,” Hector Morales stated.

Loyal clients like Eric Diriamio are likewise distressed. He states this should not take place to anybody, particularly this family-owned organisation.

“They are well-liked in the neighborhood, and it’s a shame something like this has to happen. There’s no rhyme or reason behind it,” Diriamio stated.

Fortunately, nobody was injured.

The owner hopes the surveillance video can assist authorities recognize the violent vandals prior to they strike once again.