A pedestrian in Argentina is recuperating after the driver of a stolen van hit him and sped away while being chased by 11 police motorcycles.

A surveillance camera captured the minute a man was walking in the middle of a street in the Buenos Aires town of González Catán on Wednesday morning when that he was suddenly mowed down by Franco Parabagna, 22.

Local media outlets reported that cops in the city of La Matanza launched a pursuit after a male witness reported Parabagna and a 15-year-old boy had stolen a Renault Kangoo.

The suspects were pursued for many blocks before Parabagna, who was speeding next to a truck, did not hit the breaks and slammed in to a pedestrian.

The impact of the collision lifted the person off the trail before that he hit his head on the sidewalk.

Several cops continued the pursuit of the 2 suspects before three cops stopped their motorcycles and came to aid from the injured victim.

The unconscious man was rushed to the neighborhood Paroissien Hospital where that he was clinically determined to have a dislocated left shoulder and a head injury. The injuries were not life threatening.

The suspects abandoned the automobile several blocks over and led the authorities on a foot chase, but were immediately apprehended.

Cops confiscated a 9 mm handgun from Parabagna.