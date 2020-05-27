Surveillance Footage Shows George Floyd Moments Before Killing, He’s Not Resisting



Dragon Wok

Before George Floyd was pinned to the bottom by a cop’s knee — and finally killed — he was cuffed by a special officer and gave the impression to be cooperating … in keeping with new surveillance footage.

A close-by restaurant, Dragon Wok, captured the preliminary moments of George’s run-in with Minneapolis police on a digicam arrange exterior. Based on the video, this began as a site visitors cease of some kind, which ended with George being led away in cuffs.

The video reveals 2 automobiles parked curbside, and finally, 2 officers strategy one of many automobiles and ask everybody to step out. A person and a girl emerge from the passenger facet, whereas George is taken out by one other officer on the driving force’s facet … seemingly struggling at first.

The cops get George to face up and lead him over to the sidewalk the place they sit him down. He is not doing a complete lot of resisting the remainder of the way in which.



@KeaonDousti

Another police officer finally arrived, and George was walked throughout the road and off digicam. He was not being led by the officer who was finally seen together with his knee on George’s neck.

Remember, police say they have been responding to a name for a doable forgery. We’re informed an worker at a close-by enterprise says George had tried to pay with a $10 invoice they suspected was counterfeit and, as is corporate coverage, had reported it to police.

The surveillance video was launched by Dragon Wok’s proprietor Rashad West, who says he wished to place it out for his neighborhood.



AP

It’s essential to notice the video doesn’t present what occurred instantly earlier than the officer put the total pressure of his knee on George’s neck … regardless of pleas from George of not with the ability to breathe.