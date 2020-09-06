Surrey vs Middlesex – Highlights & Stats

Ben Foakes and Jamie Smith assembled an unbroken 93- run stand as Surrey beat London competitors Middlesex by 6 wickets in an all of a sudden low- scoring affair at the Kia Oval.

The result sees the house side go 2nd in the Vitality Blast’s South Group.

Foakes made 60 not out and Smith an unbeaten 38 in an ensured 5th- wicket collaboration to guide Surrey previous Middlesex’s 113- 9 with 11 balls to spare.

Earlier in the day, Kent’s batsmen had actually pounded 192- 6 on the exact same pitch in a triumph versus Essex which saw 355 runs scored, however under lights the 2nd part of a double- header was for extended periods an absolutely various phenomenon.

On a slow pitch taking spin, Middlesex had a hard time terribly versus Surrey’s trio of sluggish bowlers however, when Surrey responded, they were likewise quickly 23- 4 as paceman Steven Finn eliminated Will Jacks and Laurie Evans in his very first 2 overs and leg- spinner Nathan Sowter then returned Hashim Amla and Rory Burns in a remarkable 5th over.