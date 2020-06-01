Surrey Police mock supercar driver for crashing his McLaren worth £150,000 into wall in 40mph zone

A supercar driver has been mocked by police after he crashed his £150,000 motor into a wall.

The motorist left the 204mph McLaren 570S embedded in bricks as he stood subsequent to the wreckage with a girl.

The 550bhp automobile – which may do 0-62mph in 3.2 seconds – crashed close to Staines, Surrey, late final night time.

{A photograph} from the scene, close to Thorpe Park, reveals the bonnet bent round a pole protruding from the wall with police standing close by.

Social media customers observed how aggravated the lady regarded in the police tweet final night time

Surrey Police’s Roads Policing Unit tweeted: ‘Somehow the driver of this McLaren could not preserve the automobile on the straight street in a 40 restrict. Investigations proceed.’

Social media customers additionally mocked the driver and his associate below the power’s social media publish at 11.46pm.

Joe Zampa, who lives close to the crash web site, commented: ‘His Mrs does not look too comfortable both.’

John Schluter linked the publish to the Dominic Cummings lockdown breach row that emerged final week.

The Prime Minister’s chief aide stated he drove to Barnard Castle in County Durham to check his eyesight forward of a visit again to London.

Mr Schluter stated: ‘I’m guessing an eyesight drawback. Should’ve Gone to Barney Castle.’

Claire Webb posted ‘Oops! He clearly ran out of expertise,’ to which Surrey Police replied: ‘If he had any in any respect.’

And one other joked: ‘I am unable to assist discover that that wall’s not carrying hiviz although. Or lights.’

The McLaren 570S was launched in 2015 and the mannequin is assembled 10 miles down the street from the crash in Woking.