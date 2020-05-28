Surrey keen to stage international cricket in 2020 despite coronavirus pandemic | Cricket News



















1:11



Surrey CEO Richard Gould stays hopeful of staging international cricket at The Oval this 12 months and has praised the ECB for having ‘strong’ plans to return

Surrey CEO Richard Gould stays hopeful of staging international cricket at The Oval this 12 months and has praised the ECB for having ‘strong’ plans to return

Surrey are keen to host international cricket in 2020, says chief govt Richard Gould, who can also be assured some type of county season will happen despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ageas Bowl and Old Trafford are anticipated to be introduced as venues for England internationals this summer time, with their on-site accommodations permitting them to turn out to be bio-secure.

However, Gould hopes The Oval might welcome England if the coronavirus pandemic sufficiently diminishes – and likewise that the home season can finally start, with or with out followers in stadiums.

The Oval hosts one England Test match a summer time

“I know the ECB has got some good, robust plans with regards to the bubble and that means they want to use grounds with hotels on site,” mentioned Gould. “I feel their plans have been very well developed and the temper music sounds constructive.

“If issues loosen off we might love to have the opportunity to host international cricket later in the 12 months, both behind closed doorways or not.

“We’re optimistic there will be a season. Not just an international season, but a county season. But we’re also keeping an eye on 2021.

Gould says Surrey’s 2019-20 pre-tax revenue helps them in the course of the coronavirus pandemic

“With a recession looming now we have to modify our enterprise and the construction of the membership to be sure we are able to proceed in a wholesome means.

“The finances [Surry made a pre-tax profit of #6.3million for the 2019/20 financial year] do give us a little bit of a cushion.

“We hope at some stage they’ll enable some crowds in. If it does not occur, we’re in a novel place as we’ll be going over a 12 months and a half between once we final had individuals in the grounds and once we subsequent do.

“There’s no other sport, industry or leisure sector that has the risk of going a year and a half without anybody in the ground. There have to be baby steps at some stage to get back to some sort of normality.”