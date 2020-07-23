Surrey beat Middlesex to win London Cup for first time as domestic women’s cricket returns | Cricket News





Surrey’s Kira Chathli completely circulation versus Middlesex as women’s cricket resumes after the coronavirus lockdown

Kira Chathli held her nerve to make Surrey their first London Cup win in 6 efforts with a four-wicket win over Middlesex with simply one ball to extra at the Kia Oval.

Chathli (28 no off 23 balls) restored Surrey’s run-chase which at 60 -5 appeared all however over after the visitors had actually scored 108 -7 in their 20 overs, offering a remarkable ending to the first domestic women’s cricket match to be played because the COVID-19 lockdown.

Before a ball was bowled all the gamers, coaches and support personnel took a knee in program of uniformity for Black Lives Matter and anti-racism motions worldwide.

Surrey’s Amy Gordon (1-16 off 3) bagged the first wicket of the summer season when Naomi Dattani edged behind for a four-ball duck, the bat flying from her grip and flying in the instructions of square leg while doing so.

Fellow opener Cordelia Griffith (30 off 23 balls) provided the first half of the innings momentum however just Natasha Miles (19) and Gayatri Gole (28 no) passed 15 as Surrey’s 7 bowlers got a scalp each.

Gole’s cameo, which assisted saved Middlesex from 64 -6, looked most likely to fail as Surrey openers Kirstie White (11) and Alice Capsey (17) placed on 30 for the first wicket in a little over 5 overs.

But when parted Surrey lost 5 wickets for 30 runs, consisting of that of Aylish Cranstone (17) who fell lbw to Emily Thorpe (2-11).

Batting at 7, Chathli came to the wicket with 49 runs required off the last 7 overs of the innings and the 20- year-old showcased her skill by striking 4 borders – consisting of 2 deft ramps for 4 – to choose the video game.