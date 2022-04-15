History has shown that nations defeated by struggle are restored and nations that are surrendered are destroyed.

Our compatriots in Artsakh reaffirmed with the statement of the parliament that they will not surrender. And what is it?

Is Armenia surrendering? No. Calls for surrender come only from these authorities, the small number of them

from a group of people. Do these calls come from cowardice or ignorance, material and personal interests?

or from their ideas, it is no longer possible. They are leading our state and people to ruin.

During the reign of King Trdat, the territory of Armenia was 320 thousand square meters. km, for the world at that time, with a large population. Now there are 29 thousand square meters left նվազ km of Armenia, and this government refuses us as well

From one of our historical territories inhabited by compatriots, Artsakh, the only guarantee of its existence and security can be either within Armenia or independently, with Armenia behind it. And to support Artsakh

Armenia undertook the obligation in 1988.

There has always been an ideological current among our people, which is especially one of failures and defeats

time has become more pronounced, preached and spread: let us surrender, reduce our demands, give up some of our national values, problems and goals so that we can

to survive But history has shown that by giving in to that

not only have we not been able to survive,

but we had a bigger territorial and human

losses. And this is explained not only by our geopolitics

and territorial features, but a common problem

for all nations.

The developed և powerful states to which we are

We look with envy to build that power and prosperity

They are struggling to defend their interests without seeming to give in

the illusions of peace and survival.

Therefore, our people must stand up today

take the lead in making decisions for the future of the country:

to ensure the security of the state and the just, free people

և A prosperous life.

You have to rely on your own strength to become one

a country – national, fair, strong, modern, with which to take into account

Everyone will sit down. This is a solvable problem, many in the world

There are such examples. And along the way we will have

real allies and friends.

The first step to build such a country today is Artsakh,

is to stand by his rights and demands.

Vazgen MANUKYAN

Vazgen Manukyan’s office