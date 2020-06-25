Surprise as Portugal likely to miss out on air bridge deal

Portugal may be the most popular destination for British holidaymakers likely to miss out on the first wave of air bridge agreements set to be announced this week-end.

The country’s tourist board is likely to be deeply disappointed. Luis Araujo, leader of Visit Portugal, this week told the Telegraph that he was optimistic great britain would be “fully confident” for Britons to get back. “We are very excited to be welcoming them back,” that he said. Portugal welcomed 2.5million visitors from great britain last year.

However, according to sources, the country’s recent spike in coronavirus cases has meant Portugal will have to wait before enjoying friction-less travel with the UK.

Turkey, Croatia and the usa are two other popular destinations maybe not to be included in the first tranche of deals.

France, Spain and Italy, however, will soon be included in the first deals, allowing the get back of travellers for initially since March.

